Woman charged after holding 4-month-old out of window, in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with child endangerment after reportedly dangling her 4-month-old infant from a window, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 says.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened at the Venti Apartment complex in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

According to court records, police received multiple calls of a woman, identified as Gre'Ondria Whitfield, allegedly threatening to kill her child while holding them from an apartment window on the third floor.

Officials said witnesses at the scene reportedly pleaded with Whitfield and kicked in her door, causing her to point a gun at one of them.

When deputies arrived, they quickly got the infant to safety and detained Whitfield.

Whitfield is currently in custody and is charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $40,000.