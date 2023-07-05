Mom charged after 2-year-old found pantsless, overheated in middle of busy intersection, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mom is accused of abandoning her toddler on a busy road during Houston's really high temperatures, according to charging documents.

Niaimani Bey is charged with endangering a child and assault to a family member.

Bey allegedly left her 2-year-old in the middle of an active intersection on July 1, according to charging documents.

The toddler was found pantsless, overheated, and dehydrated due to the harsh climate, records show.

According to the information at AccuWeather, temperatures reached 99 degrees on July 1.

Records show Bey was out on bond for a separate case during the incident. Charging documents say she was charged for allegedly assaulting the 2-year-old's father back in May.