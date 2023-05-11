Video you'll see only on ABC13 shows the damaged vehicle that was found parked next to a warehouse in southeast Houston. The wanted driver has yet to be found.

HPD finds vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed man and woman riding scooter on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police confirmed they recovered the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on the I-45 Gulf Freeway on Wednesday that left a man and woman riding a scooter dead.

The deadly crash happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of the Gulf Freeway southbound near Monroe Road.

Overnight, only ABC13 got video that shows the damage to the car that Houston police believe the hit-and-run suspect drove during the crash.

HPD said the car was found parked next to a warehouse in the 3800 block of Dennis Street in southeast Houston.

The wanted driver has yet to be found, investigators said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man and woman riding scooter killed in hit-and-run crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway near Cullen

Witnesses told HPD that the man and woman were on a scooter, headed southbound, when they were hit from behind by a vehicle that kept driving after the crash.

The two 37-year-old victims were thrown off the white Coleman motorcycle scooter and left on the interstate, where they were then hit by other drivers, police said.

Investigators said since the crash happened on the far side of a hillcrest, other drivers on the Gulf Freeway could not see the victims, causing them to be struck multiple times.

"You have to be prepared for crashes and slowdowns happening as you are coming over the hillcrests," Sgt. David Rose said. "This is not an area for excessive speeds. This is an area that you have to be very careful of when you are driving through, particularly at night."

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Other drivers who hit the victims' bodies after the initial crash stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators, HPD said.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.