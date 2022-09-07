Man was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say

Witnesses said the driver was speeding when he lost control and went airborne before slamming into the building. One customer was injured by broken glass that went flying.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver barely missed customers when he crashed into a restaurant in west Harris County, according to police.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of Westheimer Road at Komchop -- a West African restaurant.

The owner said there were at least a dozen customers eating inside the restaurant when the crash happened.

Witnesses told ABC13 they saw the driver speeding the wrong way on Westheimer -- traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes -- when he lost control of his vehicle.

That's when the car went off the road, hit a dip, went airborne, clipped a sign, then crashed into the office area of the restaurant, witnesses said.

Video from the scene shows the car slammed into the side of the restaurant, surrounded by debris.

"You see how close the chair is? People were sitting there. If it was a second away, it would have been a disaster," witness Jeremiah Okuchaba said. "People would have lost their lives. He would have lost his life, and I don't know why people take that risk."

The crash sent glass flying, injuring one customer.

The driver was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued, Houston police said. He was the only one inside the car at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and the customer who was injured were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The car missed the restaurant portion of the business where customers were seated by just a few feet.

"Thank God. There are customers inside. He ran into the office. If he had run into the other side, which is the left side, people would have been on the floor dead by now," restaurant owner Kehinde Sule said. "I'm just thankful to God that it's just the office."

The repairs needed at the restaurant are extensive and will likely cost thousands.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

