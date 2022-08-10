Man dies after crash caused by 19-year-old driver on Houston's southside, police say

The 19-year-old failed to yield the right of way while leaving a stop sign, police said. The crash caused the victim's car to hit a tree and gas station support poles.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a crash caused by another driver on Houston's southside, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station in the 11100 block of Monroe Road near the Beltway.

Houston police said the 56-year-old victim was driving a black Nissan Maxima northbound on Monroe when his vehicle was struck by a white Ford Explorer.

The 19-year-old driver of the Ford failed to yield the right of way while leaving a stop sign, police said.

The crash caused the Nissan to hit a tree and gas station support poles, investigators said.

The victim was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the Ford was not injured in the crash. He was questioned and released pending further investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.