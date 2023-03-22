Car carrier trailer blocks main lanes on IH-10 East at Beltway 8 after multi-vehicle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash is causing delays for drivers Wednesday after a big rig was left stretched across the East Freeway at Beltway 8, officials say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Houston TranStar verified multi-vehicle crashes at 12:51 p.m. and at 1:42 p.m. on the main lanes in both directions on IH-10 East Eastbound at Beltway 8 east.

SkyEye video from the scene showed crews working to clear what appears to be a car carrier trailer from the freeway.

It is unclear what caused the initial crash, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities have not disclosed how long commuters can expect delays.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!