3 injured, 1 airlifted after car crash in Dickinson likely caused by alcohol, officials say

Crash investigators said that alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor after a Cadillac slammed into another vehicle and caused it to roll in a ditch, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dickinson Police Department said four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Gums Bayou after a Cadillac heading east on FM 517 hit a curb and veered into the westbound lanes, slamming into an oncoming silver vehicle, Detective Guadalupe Vasquez with DPD said.

The Cadillac hit the second vehicle so hard that the silver vehicle rolled into a ditch on the north side of the roadway, officials said.

When Dickinson volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene, extraction tools had to be used to cut the roof off of the silver vehicle to retrieve the driver and the two passengers inside.

According to officials, the driver of the silver car had to be airlifted by PHI Air Ambulance to UTMB Health's Level 1 Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

The silver vehicle passengers and the driver of the Cadillac were taken to area hospitals via ambulance, Vasquez said.

Crash team investigators believe that alcohol was a contributing factor. The driver of the Cadillac was scheduled for a mandatory blood draw to check for intoxication, officials said.