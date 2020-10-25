3 dead, 2 injured in NW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died and two were hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 12230 block of FM 529 at the Fairview intersection, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



