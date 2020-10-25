3 dead, 2 injured in NW Houston crash

Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a major crash at 12239 FM 529 at Fairview. Three people have been confirmed deceased and 2 have been hospitalized. Please avoid the intersection. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xGgt3Uc66M — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died and two were hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning in northwest Houston.It happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 12230 block of FM 529 at the Fairview intersection, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.There was no word on what caused the crash.