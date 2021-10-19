Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect accused of killing 3 in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing three people in a drunken crash last year has now been charged with four counts of bail jumping.
Camilo Morejon, 48, was broadcasting live on Facebook moments before the deadly morning crash last October, authorities say.
He reportedly bragged, "I drive better drunk," and then took a sip of beer.
The crash happened at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020 at FM 529 and Fairview Street. Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say Morejon was behind the wheel of a Honda when he slammed into a Ford F-150, injuring the driver and killing his own passengers.
His now-deceased girlfriend, Leosveyka Gonzalez Almenares, was in the front seat. Passengers Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo and Massel Rodriguez Rodriguez were also killed.
The Cuban national was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. He was injured himself and did not appear in court until two days later.
"The blood results came back as .168," the prosecutor told the hearing officer last October. She added that was he was also speeding.
"According to the vehicular reconstruction expert of the crash, he was speeding 90 mph in a 45 mph zone," she said.
The state requested a high bond. The hearing officer set it at a total of $275,000 for the four charges, and for nine months, Morejon remained in jail. On July 15, 2021, court records show 339th District Court Judge Te'iva Bell reduced bond to $110,000. Morejon was released. Conditions included wearing a GPS monitor and "promising to appear in court on time, every time" his case was on the docket.
Last Thursday, a judge revoked Morejon's bail after he did not appear in court. Officials said he also violated his curfew requirements. He had been ordered by the judge to remain under house arrest, and according to prosecutors, he is no longer at home.
When he is re-apprehended, Morejon could face two to 20 years in prison for each charge of intoxication manslaughter. In addition, he will face the four bail jumping charges, which carry a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. If you know any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
