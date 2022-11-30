Suspect caught on video running away from stolen Jeep after deadly wrong-way crash, deputies say

The parents of a man killed in a car accident last weekend are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- One neighbor's surveillance camera captured a suspected wrong-way driver running away from a deadly crash in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

On Nov. 19, deputies responded to a major crash in the 15600 block of Cypress Rosehill Road at about 4 a.m.

The victims, 20-year-old Caleb Rickenbacher and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Christina Diaz, were leaving a Jack in the Box when a stolen 2017 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee hit them head-on, according to investigators.

Rickenbacher was pronounced dead at the scene with blunt-force injuries, and Diaz spent nearly a week in the hospital with a ruptured intestine and other injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect stole the Jeep after breaking into several vehicles from a hotel parking lot near the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Holzwarth Road.

Video shows the suspected driver running into the Sydney Harbor Neighborhood down the sidewalk with a backpack on after causing this crash.

If you recognize this person's running style or may have noticed anything in or around the Sydney Harbor neighborhood or the hotel in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, you are urged to contact Constable Mark Herman's Office at 281-376-3472.

