Tilman Fertitta and creator of stink-free activewear ink deal

"I've always loved science. I've always been fascinated by things you can't see which is, to me, science and chemistry," Eddings told CultureMap.
Wow!! Thank you @Inc and @TilmanJFertitta #entrepreneur @accel_lifestyle https://t.co/C8MzMGGyxm— Megan Eddings (@MeganEddings1) October 27, 2019
Her fascination with fashion and science has paid off: Eddings is one of 40 selected entrepreneurs across the United States to participate in Inc. Magazine's Founders Project. In honor of Inc.'s 40th anniversary, it launched the year-long project. Designed to assist entrepreneurs to grow their business, the initiative will match 40 established entrepreneurs, including Houston's billionaire Tilman Fertitta, MailChimp's Ben Chestnut, and Drybar's Ali Webb to provide advice, access to capital, marketing guidance, and other valuable assets.
Visit our partners at Houston CultureMap for more on this story.
RELATED LINKS: