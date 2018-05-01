BUSINESS

Hello Alice helps founders start their own businesses

A Houston area woman had an idea to start a new sports clothing line. Her idea became a reality, thanks to Hello Alice. (KTRK)

If you've ever thought about starting your own business, but didn't know where to start, this FREE resource could be just what you need. Hello Alice is a website created by a Houstonian Carolyn Rodz.

It's an artificial intelligence platform that makes smart, instant connections between business owners and the resources they need to start or grow their business.

Rodz wanted other people to have the advantages she never had when she started her own businesses. Accel Lifestyle founder Megan Eddings shares how Alice helped get her business to where it is today.
