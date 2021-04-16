1 killed in 5-vehicle crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport

Our vehicular crimes investigators are en route to a fatal crash in the 18700 block of Lee Rd near FM 1960 in north Houston.



Preliminary info is a 5-vehicle crash occurred about 8:15 am. At least one person is deceased. No other info is known at this time. #houtraffic #hounews pic.twitter.com/3sbhIyZ3sY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2021

Due to this accident, Lee Rd is closed to the traveling public until the investigation is complete. Only authorized motorists will be allowed through. FM 1960 & Will Clayton remain open. https://t.co/j7EzGjgyOS — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) April 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up if you are traveling to Bush Intercontinental Airport! A deadly five-vehicle crash is causing backups.Traffic is slow in north Houston near Bush Intercontinental Airport after a five-vehicle crash killed one person.The crash happened in the 18700 block of Lee Rd. near FM-1960 around 8:15 a.m.At least one person was killed in the crash. Police did not say if there were other injuries reported.The Houston police vehicular crimes division is investigating at the scene.To help control airport traffic, FM-1960 and Will Clayton remained open, according to IAH. Lee Road was closed due to investigation.