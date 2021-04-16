fatal crash

1 killed in 5-vehicle crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up if you are traveling to Bush Intercontinental Airport! A deadly five-vehicle crash is causing backups.

Traffic is slow in north Houston near Bush Intercontinental Airport after a five-vehicle crash killed one person.

The crash happened in the 18700 block of Lee Rd. near FM-1960 around 8:15 a.m.



At least one person was killed in the crash. Police did not say if there were other injuries reported.

The Houston police vehicular crimes division is investigating at the scene.



To help control airport traffic, FM-1960 and Will Clayton remained open, according to IAH. Lee Road was closed due to investigation.

