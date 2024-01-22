Man and woman arrested in connection to string of burglaries at Baytown and Houston post offices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for two burglary suspects has come to an end after police said investigators hunted them down in League City.

The League City and Baytown police departments said on Jan. 19, officers arrested a man and woman accused of being responsible for a string of burglaries at several postal services across the Houston area.

U.S. Postal inspectors connected the man and woman to a burglary at a Baytown post office on W. Baker Road. Investigators said the facility had packages, mail, and other items stolen.

Authorities said they linked the partners in crime to driving a rental box truck after looking over surveillance video. Investigators said they used Flock Alert cameras to track down the license plate in League City on Jan. 18.

The next day, League City police pulled over the truck for traffic violations and arrested the two suspects after finding stolen mail and packages in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the man and woman were also responsible for several burglaries at post offices in the Houston area.

The duo were each charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information. Police said the man was given a $80,000 bond, and the woman's was set at $50,000.

