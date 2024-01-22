Congressman urges USPS to take action amidst Houston mail delivery delays

What's behind the delivery delays at the USPS facility in Missouri City? Here's what we've learned as residents say they're missing everything from gifts to a wedding dress.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area residents are looking for answers about major delivery delays at a United States Postal Service facility in Missouri City.

It has become so much of an issue, that Congressman Al Green informed ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle that about 30 residents have told him they haven't received packages, including one woman who is missing her wedding dress.

Green covers the city's 9th district, which includes the Missouri City area.

According to what USPS told the Chronicle, the ongoing issues are the result of the postal service's Delivering for America plan, which aims to modernize the postal system.

As part of that plan, the Missouri City center becomes a local processing center while the North Houston Processing and Distribution Center becomes regional.

In a statement, USPS told the Chronicle, "As with any transition, some unintended and temporary disruptions may occur. We are taking steps to ensure packages are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible and apologize to any customers who may be experiencing issues with delivery of their items."

Green held a press conference Monday morning to address the issue and provide updates on what's being done to solve this.

He urged the Postal Service be more transparent by meeting with the press and having on-site customer service representatives available to assist the public.

To address the issue, Green said he's drafting a letter to send to the committee that oversees the Postal Service and plans to tour two USPS facilities.

In the meantime, Green has said that people can continue to reach out to him for help, in addition to contacting USPS.