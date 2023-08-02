Border Patrol agents arrest Houston homicide suspect before crossing into Mexico, agency says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman under investigation for a homicide in Houston was handcuffed just before trying to enter Mexico, the U.S. Border Patrol announced on Wednesday.

The arrest involving a migrant Mexican national took place on Tuesday at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station, where multiple law enforcement officers, including those from two different Border Patrol stations, moved in.

A Border Patrol news release obtained by Eyewitness News on Wednesday provided the only information so far on the arrest, including the homicide suspect's identity or the suspect's case.

"The suspect is identified by agents as a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa and was successfully taken into custody," the agency wrote.

The Border Patrol confirmed the suspect's connection to the Houston area.

"Agents are actively collaborating with other federal agencies and the Houston, TX Police Department to have the suspect extradited to Harris County in connection to an on-going homicide investigation," the agency added in the release.

ABC13 reached out to both the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector and the Houston Police Department. The Border Patrol referred to its news release and HPD for all other case information.

HPD said it's looking into the case and will get back with details.

