Victim claims 3 landscapers attacked him as he sought insurance info after SE Houston fender bender

Henry Heron claims three people from a landscaping crew attacked him when he was with his dad after a car crash in southeast Houston.

Henry Heron claims three people from a landscaping crew attacked him when he was with his dad after a car crash in southeast Houston.

Henry Heron claims three people from a landscaping crew attacked him when he was with his dad after a car crash in southeast Houston.

Henry Heron claims three people from a landscaping crew attacked him when he was with his dad after a car crash in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was covered in scrapes and bruises after his run-in with a landscaping crew in the city's Gulfgate Riverview/Pine Valley neighborhood last week.

Henry Heron said he was a passenger in his dad's car on April 30 when they stopped on Beatty Street near Buford to allow a delivery van to pass.

"Soon as he stopped, we got hit from behind by this gardening truck," Heron said in an interview ONLY ON 13.

Heron said four men were inside the truck, which he said was white with a black trailer hitched to the back.

"I was like, 'Hey, I need insurance,'" Heron recalled.

But Heron said the truck's driver argued with him and blamed Heron and his father for the accident.

"I'm like, 'No, I need the paperwork, I need the paperwork.' And they were like, 'Oh, you're spitting in my face,'" he recalled.

Heron said two more men got out of the truck, and then they and the driver started advancing toward him.

"He hit me, and that is when I fell over here, and they started stomping me and hitting me behind the head," Heron said.

Heron said his dad tried to intervene but to no avail.

"My dad got out of the truck trying to tell them to, 'Stop! Stop! Stop!' He fell in the ditch because he's a senior citizen," he said.

Eventually, it was Heron's quick thinking that saved him.

"I bit his leg. I bit the (expletive) out of his leg," he said.

The bite sent the men sprinting back to their truck. But police have yet to locate it or any of the three men who attacked Heron.

"Why are these gardeners intimidating us? Aren't they supposed to be just planting trees and cutting grass?" Heron asked.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.