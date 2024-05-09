Houston boxing star Jermall Charlo stripped of WBC middleweight championship after DWI arrest

PEARLAND, Texas -- Jermall Charlo was arrested Monday evening in Texas and charged with three misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding police, Pearland Police Department public information officer Chad Rogers told ESPN on Tuesday.

Charlo, 33, was released on a $9,500 surety bond, according to court records, and his blood alcohol content was over 0.15. The legal limit is .08.

Later Tuesday, Charlo was stripped of his WBC middleweight title, a belt he hasn't defended since June 2021.

"The WBC has provided and will continue to do as much as possible to support Jermall Charlo during his difficult times with regards to mental wellness," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement posted on social media Tuesday.

Sulaiman had been facing growing outcry to strip Charlo of his title before Tuesday's arrest, but had resisted public demand and repeatedly expressed his support for the boxer.

With the decision to strip Charlo, interim titleholder Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs), ESPN's No. 2 boxer at 160 pounds, was elevated to champion.

"The WBC will closely work with PBC in securing the best course of action to attend to Jermall's needs at this moment," Sulaiman said in his statement Tuesday. "After a thorough evaluation of the situation and understanding of the facts and times, the WBC may rank Jermall at super middleweight."

Charlo was driving his red Lamborghini around 6:41 p.m. Monday when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to police.

A verbal argument ensued following the crash and Charlo left the scene rather than wait for police to arrive. The officer eventually identified his whereabouts and pulled up behind Charlo in a marked car with his lights activated.

Charlo, the sole occupant of the vehicle, drove for approximately one mile while an officer trailed him. Eventually, another officer parked in front of Charlo as he attempted to drive through a red light, forcing him to stop.

He was arrested and taken to city of Pearland jail, where standard sobriety tests were administered. Police determined Charlo had lost "normal use of his mental and physical faculties." He was then transported to Brazoria County Jail.

Charlo hasn't made a 160-pound title defense since June 2021, yet still remains the WBC champion. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman didn't respond to a message seeking comment.

Charlo, ESPN's No. 3 middleweight, weighed 166.5 pounds for a decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. in November, Charlo's first fight in 29 months.

Charlo's twin brother, Jermell, suffereda lopsided decision lossto Canelo Alvarez in September. Jermall Charlo was the original planned opponent for Alvarez, boxing's top star, this past Saturday in Las Vegas.