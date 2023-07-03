WATCH LIVE

Convicted child sex offender arrested in Eagle Pass after being deported in 2022, Border Patrol says

Monday, July 3, 2023 10:29PM
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted child sex offender was arrested near the Texas border last week following his deportation in 2022, officials said.

The U.S. Border Patrol announced that 23-year-old Celso Noe Chacon-Arriaga from Honduras was detained near Eagle Pass on June 28.

Following his arrest, records revealed Chacon-Arriaga was convicted last year of statutory rape and possession of child pornography in a Missouri case.

The agency said the convicted felon was sentenced to seven years of confinement and was most recently deported in 2022.

Chacon-Arriaga now faces a charge of re-entry after deportation, which officials say carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

