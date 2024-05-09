Neighborhoods in Liberty County feel left in the dark, with little to nothing after the flood

ROMAYOR, Texas (KTRK) -- Government officials are currently assessing damage to determine whether any grants or loans could be available to flooding survivors.

The state needs to report that 800 uninsured homes sustained damage and that the state suffered $54 million in uninsured damage to government infrastructure in order to qualify for federal assistance, according to Texas State Emergency Director Nim Kidd.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is accepting self-reported surveys.

"I have hope that they will remember us because most people out here if they weren't already struggling, they're going to be struggling now," Erik Johnston, a resident in north Liberty County, said.

It's been just about a week since the Trinity River flooded the Horseshoe Estates Neighborhood. The water forced many people out of their homes.

Johnston said many people who live in his neighborhood don't have flood insurance. While a disaster declaration has been issued for Liberty County, he hopes these small towns aren't forgotten.

"Once the water starts going down, there's going to be people who lost absolutely everything," he said.

Although the community is pulling together to help, and the Salvation Army is stepping in to offer supplies, there's still a sense of fear.

