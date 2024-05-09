13-year-old alternative student charged for making bomb threat against Clear Creek HS, district says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old has been charged after reportedly making a bomb threat at Clear Creek High School that spurred a massive evacuation of the building on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

According to the Clear Creek Independent School District, students and faculty were removed from the campus after the threat was made shortly before 8:30 a.m.

RELATED: 15-year-old student arrested after sending bomb threat text to La Marque HS, officials say

The school activated emergency protocol in collaboration with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Safety, and the League City Police Department to sweep the school of any threat, the district said.

A bomb-sniffing K9 unit was dispatched to the scene along with bomb technicians.

As officials swept the school, law enforcement searched to find where the initial call came from and identify the suspect.

According to the district, officials found no threat to the campus. Students and staff could re-enter the building to resume normal school activities.

FEBRUARY 2024 REPORT: 2 Wyoming teens wanted over alleged threat against League City schools, police say

After 34 minutes, GPD identified the caller and apprehended the teen in the 1900 block of Beaumont Street in League City, police said.

The district said the teen was not enrolled at Clear Creek High School but was attending Clear Path Alternative School, a secondary alternative school for students in the 6th grade-12th grade who are placed there for various reasons.

The teen admitted to police that he had made the call and had been taken into custody. He was subsequently charged with making a false alarm and tampering with evidence.