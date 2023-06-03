Woman shoots brother after his baby chokes on mint, sparks fight during family gathering, HPD says

A woman is accused of shooting her brother after his baby started choking on a mint during a family gathering on Bay Cedar Drive in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family movie night in southeast Houston turned violent on Friday when police say a woman shot her brother after his baby started choking on a mint, which erupted into a fight.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. along Bay Cedar Drive in the South Acres area.

Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said the family was having a movie night when a girl, believed to be 10 or 11 years old, gave the baby a mint.

The 10-month-old then started to choke, but someone at the house intervened and was able to save the baby, Willkens said.

Police said the baby's father became upset and began yelling at the girl who gave the baby the mint.

That's when the baby's father and the girl's mother, who are adult siblings, allegedly got into an argument that turned physical.

Right after the fight stopped, the sister went to get a pistol from her car, walked back into the home, and shot her brother.

Police say he's expected to be OK.

There's no word yet on whether charges will be filed.

