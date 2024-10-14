Man killed in neighborhood shootout between 2 groups in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man is dead after what police are calling a shootout in north Houston.

The shootout happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Mayford Street near McGallion Road.

Police believe the two groups of people involved in the shootout know each other, though their exact connection is still being investigated.

And according to a lieutenant with HPD, there was a shootout and the suspects left, but they came back and started shooting again. That's when the victim was shot.

Investigators said a bystander pulled him into a nearby home in an attempt to save him, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects were arrested following a brief chase with police.

"Witnesses were able to give the description of the shooters. Other officers a couple blocks down the road located the vehicle," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "A short pursit ensued where the vehicle crashed out into a ditch and the suspects were taken into custody. Right now, all parties involved are detained."

Police did not immediately identify the victim. He was described only as a Hispanic male around 20 years old.

