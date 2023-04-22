Three Houston men were shot, including the neighbor who sparked the "unprovoked" triple shooting, in the Westgreen Park subdivision, deputies say.

Adult siblings shot after neighbor opens fire in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men were hospitalized after an "unprovoked" triple shooting happened Saturday morning in west Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 21000 block of Branford Hills Lane.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said two adult brothers and their next-door neighbor, who they've known for several years, were shot.

Sgt. John Klafka said the neighbor pulled out a gun without warning or reason and shot one of the brothers three times.

That's when the other brother shot the neighbor, striking him twice, according to deputies. Investigators said he was also shot twice during the shootout.

All three men were taken to the same hospital in stable condition. The brothers were taken by Life Flight.

"The neighbor was possibly suffering from some type of mental health issues," Klafka said.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the initial shooting.

The first brother who was shot "was hit pretty severely and will have a road to recovery," according to Klafka.

