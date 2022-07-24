Bystander shot during argument between brother and sister in northeast Houston, police say

Shooting: 10100 Homestead. Female shot in leg, transported to area hospital. Suspect taken into custody. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent bystander was shot in her car during an argument with a brother and sister in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said.According to HPD, there was an argument between a brother and sister, and the sister pulled out a gun and started shooting at her brother and her sister-in-law.Investigators said she did not hit either of them, but a stray bullet went into a car and shot an innocent woman.At about 10:30 p.m. HPD responded to the shooting at 10100 Homestead Road.Upon arrival, police said they found the victim with a gunshot wound on her leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.