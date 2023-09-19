Man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to 2018 murder of missing 37-year-old woman

Brittany Burfield's mother is on a crusade to keep her daughter's alleged killer in custody, as a judge is set to rule on a motion at a bond hearing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is set to spend three decades behind bars in the murder of a missing 37-year-old woman whose belongings were found in his yard following her disappearance in 2018.

Court records show that the now-42-year-old Alex Haggerty pleaded guilty to killing Brittany Burfield last week and received a 30-year sentence.

ABC13 covered the intense search for Burfield five years ago when she was reported missing back in June of 2018.

At the time of her disappearance, homicide detectives said the two were acquaintances. When searching Haggerty's home, officials found some of Burfield's clothes and other personal items in his yard.

Haggerty was charged with her murder weeks later and was already in custody on an unrelated charge for choking a woman.

It wasn't until a year later that Haggerty reportedly led investigators to Burfield's body inside a nine-foot hole, giving the victim's family some closure.

"I'm so excited that we have her now. I'm so excited that we have her back. I love Brittany. I would have loved her if we found or didn't find her, but I'm so excited to have her back," Burfield's mother, Tricia Valentine, said in 2019.

