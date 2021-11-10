16-year-old Astroworld Festival tragedy victim Brianna Rodriguez had passion for dance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Brianna Rodriguez was only 16 when she lost her life in the Astroworld Festival concert disaster. She is remembered as a vibrant teen with a passion for dance.Brianna was a member of the Heights High School Redcoats dance team."She was so passionate," dancer Julia Hasbrouck said of her teammate. "She was one of our top dancers. Our biggest 'hype man' for everyone. She always brings energy to the team - just so passionate."A candlelight vigil and balloon release are planned in Brianna's memory for Wednesday night at her high school's track. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m.Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and white.