Father identifies unknown Astroworld Fest victim as his 21-year-old son Axel Acosta

By
Astroworld Fest victim traveled to Houston alone from Washington

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities were looking for help identifying one of the eight victims who died during Friday's Astroworld Festival tragedy. A father has now identified the unknown victim as his 21-year-old son.
Edgar Acosta confirmed to ABC13 that his son, Axel, was the unidentified victim that had been recovered from Memorial Hermann Hospital after the incident.

Cynthia Acosta, Axel's aunt, said her nephew traveled by himself from Washington to see rapper Travis Scott take the stage at NRG Park. He was at the event alone.

"It was his first time going to an event like that," said Cynthia.

Axel has just turned 21 last month. He was studying computer science at Western Washington University.

"By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day," said Western Washington University vice president of enrollment and student services Melynda Huskey.
Acosta told ABC13 that police made it difficult for him to file a missing persons report on his son because Axel was living in Washington.



Representatives with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences had released an image of Axel on Saturday, just 24 hours after the incident.

Authorities have not yet released his cause of death.

