Kylie Jenner is 'broken and devastated' over Astroworld Fest disaster

The artist talked about his efforts to help the families of the victims from Friday's tragedy where eight people died and 25 were takento hospitals. He said he's devastated by what happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kylie Jenner, rapper Travis Scott's girlfriend, is "broken and devastated" amid the deadly catastrophe that happened Friday night at Astroworld Festival.Jenner released the following statement on Instagram after learning at least eight people died and hundreds of other concert goers were injured at NRG Park.The 24-year-old model is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics. She is pregnant with Scott's second child.Her statement comes after Scott spoke out on Twitter Saturday.Scott also released a series of short videos on Instagram.By Saturday afternoon, 13 of 25 victims who were transported to hospitals remained under doctors' care, Houston city leaders said. Five of those patients were under 18 years old.It wasn't yet clear what caused the deaths or injuries.