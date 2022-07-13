crash

Major crash involving law enforcement vehicle reported on SH-332 in Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a major crash involving a law enforcement vehicle on Highway 332 near Lake Jackson.

The crash was verified by Houston Transtar at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday on SH-332 near Elm Street.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but ABC13 crews at the scene saw a Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Tahoe and another vehicle being taken away on wreckers.

Both vehicles were extremely damaged.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter is waiting for calls back from the Lake Jackson Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office with more information about what led up to the major crash.

The northbound lanes of SH-332 were closed as crews continued to clear the crash and investigate the scene. They reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

SH-228, taken all the way south, turns into SH-332 near Lake Jackson.

