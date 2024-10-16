16-year-old driver hospitalized, man killed in wrong-way crash on West Little York, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say at least one person died, and a teenage driver was hurt in a wrong-way crash in northwest Harris County on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on West Little York near North Eldridge Parkway, where a silver Honda and a red Nissan had collided.

Deputies found the Nissan driver, identified as George Evans, dead at the scene.

HCSO Sgt. B. Bondurant said the person who hit him, described as a 16-year-old boy, was going the wrong way down W. Little York when the head-on collision took place.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is stable after deputies said he was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders.

Officials said the teen did not display signs of intoxication, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff's office will present the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for potential charges.

A section of W. Little York has reopened more than five hours after the deadly wrong-way crash.

