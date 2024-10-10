Man in stolen vehicle drove wrong way on I-69 feeder before crashing into other driver, police say

A chase suspect was arrested after police said he was driving a stolen vehicle the wrong way on the I-69 feeder and crashed into a woman head-on.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a suspect who was driving the wrong way while running from police, according to authorities.

Houston police said the driver was in a stolen vehicle during the chase on Wednesday night on the I-69 Eastex Freeway near Greens Road.

The driver was arrested, though his exact charges are still pending.

It all started around 7 p.m. Humble police said they spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of Houston.

They tried to pull the car over, but police said the driver didn't stop. At one point, the driver stopped for just a moment to let a female passenger out, but then, the chase continued.

The woman was reportedly taken into Humbe police custody.

Humble PD and Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office requested a Houston Police Department helicopter to help look for the suspect, who they believed was armed.

Around 7:30 p.m., the driver allegedly went the wrong way on the I-69 feeder road, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

That's when HPD said he crashed head-on into a Kia that was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The female driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The chase suspect was arrested at the scene.

"The suspect is in custody. I don't believe he has any injuries. Our vehicle crimes investigators are on scene. They will be conducting follow-up investigation, looking for surveillance video, talking to the officers who were actually out here," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Our helicopter probably has surveillance video so we'll have a pretty good idea of what happened. Once they complete that, they'll contact the district attorney, see what kind of charges on the suspect."

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s. His name was not immediately released.