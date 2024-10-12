Family of woman killed in wrong-way police chase questions 'decisions' and want apology

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family says deputies should not have continued a wrong-way chase that killed a woman Wednesday night.

Esoterica Spivey, 40, died from her injuries after her car was hit by a fleeing vehicle driving the wrong way on the Eastex Feeder road.

"It could have stopped, especially seeing him driving the wrong way. Just let it go," Spivey's mother, Deborah Davenport, told ABC13 on Friday.

According to Humble police, 25-year-old Sebastian Sanchez was driving a stolen car and would not stop. It turned into a 30-minute police chase that involved at least four law enforcement agencies, but when Sanchez started driving the wrong way on the Eastex Freeway main lanes, two of them, Humble PD and HPD backed off, due to the danger to public safety. Only the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office continued, they said.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Woman died after being hit by stolen car going wrong way on US-59 feeder, HPD says

Spivey's car was hit head-on on the feeder road by the vehicle that was being chased. Her fiancé was in the passenger seat and survived.

"Blood is on everybody's hands. Blood is on the hands of Mr. Sanchez because of the decisions he made, and blood is on the officers' hands because of decisions they made," Cory Spivey, Esoterica's sister, said.

Precinct 4 and Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden have not responded to ABC13's requests for comment for two days.

Spivey was the mother of two daughters, ages 8 and 9.

"We love you, we miss you, and we thank God for you," Cory said.

Sanchez, whose bond has been set at $450,000, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was out of jail on bond after allegedly leading police on a chase in another stolen car in July.

Meanwhile, Spivey's family wants to hold the agency involved accountable.

"At the end of the day, their decision cost a life, and it was my child's life," Davenport said. "And at the end of the day, I'd like them to come forth, and I'd like them to apologize for their actions and then, we'll take action."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.