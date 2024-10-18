Investigation underway after wrong-way driver dies in fatal crash in Pasadena, HPD says

Officials are trying to determine the factors that led to a man driving the wrong way before fatally colliding with another driver in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are trying to determine the factors that led to a man driving the wrong way before fatally colliding with another driver in the Pasadena area just before midnight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 10000 block of the La Porte Freeway near Allen Genoa Road.

HPD says the driver, identified as a 30-year-old man, in a white Pontiac G6 was heading eastbound in the wrong direction on the westbound lanes of the freeway before he struck a man in a Ford Mustang.

Video from the aftermath of the wreckage shows the two mangled cars, with one bursting into flames in the middle of the road.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mustang, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where HPD said he was stable.

Officials did not say or elaborate on if they suspect alcohol was a factor.

An investigation into the case continues.

