19-year-old killed after DWI suspect hits truck on shoulder of SH-288, Brazoria Co. deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman died after a crash on the shoulder of SH-288 Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Brazoria County deputies said they received a call at about 4:27 a.m. from OnStar Call Center reporting a vehicle crash involving airbag deployment on SH-288 near the intersection of FM 1462.

Investigators said the woman, identified as Jennifer Gonzalez, was riding in the passenger seat of a black Chevy pickup truck that was traveling southbound on SH-288.

The driver, 21-year-old Rodrigo Santa Cruz, slammed into a GMC pickup truck that was pulled over on the side of the shoulder, according to deputies. The driver of the white GMC truck was not injured.

Authorities said Gonzalez sustained serious injuries and was transported to UTMB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cruz was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Cruz was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.