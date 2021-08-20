Gunman leaves rifle behind after 2 men shot outside Spring Bombshells restaurant

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a gunman after two people were shot outside a restaurant on the North Freeway near Louetta just after midnight in the Spring area.What led up to the shooting in the parking lot of Bombshells is still a mystery, but plenty of evidence was left behind.An ABC13 photographer at the scene got video of the rifle the gunman left behind in the parking lot before investigators picked it up. You can see the footage in the video player above.Video also shows the bumper of what Harris County sheriff's deputies say is from one of the victim's cars. The hurt men managed to drive themselves to the hospital, but not without leaving the piece behind.Deputies say the shooting started with some kind of altercation or disturbance. It's not clear if it started inside Bombshells and spilled outside, or if everyone involved intentionally met up in the parking lot.People inside Bombshells called 911 when they heard the gunshots.Thankfully, the victims are stable and are expected to recover, deputies said."Multiple rounds were fired. Two different caliber firearm casings were recovered from the scene," Johnny Hernandez with the sheriff's office said. "As of this moment, there are no suspects in custody. The suspect vehicle was provided to us, the description."The sheriff's office has not released the description of the suspect vehicle. They did say whoever was responsible fled south on I-45.They'll be looking at surveillance cameras to see what they can piece together.If you know anything about the shooting, or heard anyone talking about it, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.