Sweeny ISD sets up reunifying process after alleged bomb threat against high school, officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Sweeny High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after an alleged bomb threat was made towards the school, according to Sweeny Independent School District.

An alert on the district website said students were being relocated, and officials secured the neighboring middle and elementary schools.

In an update, the Wild Peach Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they were on standby for the threat and that numerous other fire departments were in the area, just in case.

Officials did not say where the threat originated or if there was a person of interest.

No injuries have been reported by officials.

Parents were notified that the district was also initiating a reunification process for the high school students at the New Shores Church at 6303 FM Road 1459.

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC13 will update this post once more information becomes available.

