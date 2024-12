HPD investigating after bomb threat found at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a reported bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Christmas Eve, according to the Houston Police Department.

Law enforcement responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Tuesday. There was a massive emergency response seen in the area.

Any details regarding what happened or any arrests are still limited.

An investigation is ongoing.