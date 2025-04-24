Baytown officials say pump station failure caused sewage spill onto city streets

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown city officials confirm raw sewage bubbled up through manholes following heavy rain on Wednesday.

Residents told ABC13 that tampons, toilet paper, and even human feces were spewed onto streets, yards, and coastal waterways.

Sewage spills in the city have been the subject of state and federal scrutiny for decades.

"We had a pump station failure right before the (Wednesday) rain event. Additional pumps were brought in to help alleviate the issue. If the pump station had not failed, our public works team says it's unlikely there would have been an overflow in that area," a city spokesperson told ABC13.

Resident Cassondra Lloyd, who has lived in Baytown's Whispering Pines neighborhood for approximately 50 years, told ABC13 that sewage spills have consistently been an issue in the area. She said she feels the matter has grown worse in recent years.

"It's very concerning because of the diseases that you could get from the raw sewage," she said.

In 2022, the federal and state governments took legal action against the City of Baytown, citing hundreds of violations pertaining to sewage.

In 2024, ABC13 reported that the city was negotiating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the matter.

On Wednesday, a City of Baytown spokesperson told ABC13 that talks were still underway.

"As far as litigation, we are not able to provide an update at this time," he wrote, adding, "The City recently completed participation in the TCEQ's Sanitary Sewer Overflow Initiative, a 10-year plan demonstrating progress in rehabilitating the sewer system. The City is currently in negotiations with the TCEQ and EPA to reach an agreement on a schedule of additional projects to improve the system."

"It's been going on for years," Lloyd said, adding, "It's not getting fixed."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.