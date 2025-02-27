Brazoria County Courthouse evacuated amid bomb threat, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Brazoria County are urging people to avoid the courthouse in Angleton following reports of a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officials shared on Facebook that a two-mile perimeter has been set up around the Brazoria County Courthouse due to the threat as law enforcement actively assesses the situation.

The following streets are included in the perimeter:

Live Oak & Velasco

Magnolia (between Arcola & Velasco)

Cedar & Arcola

288B & Cedar

CR 274 & Cedar

CR 274 & Locust

Magnolia & Velasco

Magnolia & Front St.



Magnolia & Chenango

Arcola & Magnolia

According to the sheriff's office, while the threat is credible, it's unclear if the alleged bomb is in the form of a container or package.

Officials say they have taken precautions and evacuated the buildings as well.

Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.