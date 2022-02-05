boil order

Boil water notice in effect for Texas City residents following power outages caused by freeze front

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was issued Saturday afternoon for Texas City following a power outage Friday night caused by a freeze front.

In a Facebook post, city officials warned all residents to boil their water prior to drinking

"We are asking residents to minimize all water usage, avoid running dishwashers, washing machines, or sprinklers and take short showers instead of baths. All residents should boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption," the post read.

Officials said the notice is expected to be lifted Sunday at noon once all tests are completed.

Although Galveston residents also saw power outages, the city was not impacted by the boil water notice.

If you ever come under a boil water notice where you live, here is some additional information to know.

A boil water advisory can be issued under a number of circumstances from natural disasters, like in the aftermath of hurricanes and winter storms, to sudden emergencies like a water main break.

The notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick.

Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.

You'll want to boil water before you do anything that involves human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.

