Boil water notice lifted after areas in NW Harris County near Fairfield suddenly lost pressure

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted after multiple areas in northwest Harris County suddenly lost water pressure over the weekend, according to officials.

On Monday at about 1 p.m., authorities announced that water no longer needs to be boiled in Harris County MUDs 322, 354, 396, 397, and 358.

On Friday, a valve was replaced, and water systems in the Fairfield area along Highway 290 between Mason Road and Grand Parkway were impacted. Officials said the systems lost pressure for a short period of time because the main lines were flushed while a valve was being replaced.

Eyewitness News spoke with resident Joy Thomas, who said she had trouble finding cold drinking water on Monday morning.

"I was just trying to get ice for this morning because I like to drink cold water," Thomas said.

Thomas told ABC13 she stopped at two fast-food places at the Fairfield Town Center, but due to the now-lifted water notice, she wasn't in any luck.

"I wasn't thinking about the boiled water effect, so I was like, let me try, 'Whataburger to see if they had ice.' Wasn't successful with that either," Thomas said.

Whenever these types of notices are in place, it means you should boil water before brushing your teeth and drinking water. According to the CDC, in many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water notice.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Also, don't use ice from an automatic ice machine.

According to the CDC, in many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water notice.

