Boil water in effect for multiple NW Harris County areas after loss of water pressure: officials

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A precautionary boil water notice has been put into effect for multiple areas in northwest Harris County due to a sudden loss of water pressure in the area, according to officials.

These impacted water systems are in the Fairfield area along Highway 290 between Mason Road and Grand Parkway. Officials said the systems lost pressure for a short period of time because the main lines were flushed while a valve was being replaced.

Below are the areas underneath the notice:



Harris County MUD 322

Harris County MUD 354

Harris County MUD 358

Harris County MUD 396

Harris County 397 MUD

Whenever these types of notices are in place, it means you should boil water before brushing your teeth and drinking water. According to the CDC, in many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water notice.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Also, don't use ice from an automatic ice machine.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said samples will be collected Sunday, and results are expected on Monday.

At that time, officials may lift the boil notice in compliance with the results.