Texas City regained power after an outage lead to plants burning off chemicals

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Overnight thousands of residents in Texas City were in the dark, without power.On top of dealing with the cold weather, many people were worried about flares that turned the sky orange.Petrochemical facilities were also experiencing a power outage causing them to shut down units, thus the flares for safety. The good news is, power is back on now.Texas City emergency management says, they aren't sure what caused the unplanned outages.ABC13 reached out to ERCOT for more information. The company sent the following statement: TNMP said they're looking into what caused their equipment to fail.About 20,000 of their customers were left without electricity in Texas City and La Marque.