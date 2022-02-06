boil order

Boil water notice lifted for Texas City residents following power outages

EMBED <>More Videos

Do's and don'ts of boil water notices

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice, issued after a power outage in Texas City, has been lifted.

"We are no longer under a notice to boil our water. Our water was tested and is safe to drink and for all normal activities. Also, there is no restrictions on usage." says Texas City Emergency Management.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE RELATED STORY: Texas City regained power Friday night amid freeze front

In a Facebook post, city officials warned all residents to boil their water prior to drinking

"We are asking residents to minimize all water usage, avoid running dishwashers, washing machines, or sprinklers and take short showers instead of baths. All residents should boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption," the post read.

Although Galveston residents also saw power outages, the city was not impacted by the boil water notice.

If you ever come under a boil water notice where you live, here is some additional information to know.

A boil water advisory can be issued under a number of circumstances from natural disasters, like in the aftermath of hurricanes and winter storms, to sudden emergencies like a water main break.

The notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick.

Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.

You'll want to boil water before you do anything that involves human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.

SEE MORE: What you need to know about boil water notices
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas citywaterpower outageboil water advisoryboil orderconstructioncontaminated waterdrinking water
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL ORDER
Boil water notice in effect for Texas City residents
Some La Marque residents under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m.
Boil water notice lifted for east Houston residents
What to do after boil water order lifted
TOP STORIES
Mother says 11-year-old's death will not be in vain
Police are investigating a body found on I-10 East
Another freezing start with a warm up on the way
Man dies in van in attempt to stay warm
Robbery suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in motel
Discovery of 3 bodies at 2 crime scenes believed to be related
A woman found dead with child inside southeast Houston apartment
Show More
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Russia at 70% of Ukraine military buildup
High-speed chase with Maserati covers 38 miles in 2 counties
SWAT and hostage negotiators respond to man at Chase Tower
More TOP STORIES News