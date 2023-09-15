Fort Bend County MUD 151 lifts boil water notice after electrical problem caused loss of pressure

Residents in the impacted area can resume using water normally, but MUD 151 issued a reminder that Fort Bend County is still in stage one of its drought contingency plan.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been lifted for Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District 151 water system after a temporary system-wide loss of pressure.

Officials first issued the notice as a precaution on Wednesday after electrical problem at a well caused water pressure to quickly drop.

In an update Thursday afternoon, MUD 151 said the lab results were good and the boil water notice was rescinded.

MUD 151 in the northern part of the county.

During an active boil water notice, residents should boil their water prior to activities such as washing hands and face, brushing teeth, cooking, drinking and making ice.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

It's especially important to follow the boil water instructions for children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems, as they are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.