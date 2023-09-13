Fort Bend County MUD 151 issues boil water notice after temporary system-wide loss of pressure

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for Fort Bend County MUD 151 water system after a temporary system-wide loss of pressure.

This area in the northern part of the county includes Katy ISD's Wolman Elementary School, which said that it will provide water bottles for students, staff and crews to service restrooms.

The instructional day and lunches will remain on schedule, according to the district, which said it's monitoring the situation.

While the notice is in effect, residents should boil their water prior to activities such as washing hands and face, brushing teeth, cooking, drinking and making ice.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

It's especially important to follow the boil water instructions for children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems as they are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Fort Bend County MUD 151 says that it will let customers know when the boil water notice has been lifted.

In the meantime, anyone with questions can reach Inframark, the operator for the district, at its 24-hour customer service line 281-398-8211.

The map of the impacted area is below.