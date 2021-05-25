body found

Police looking for person of interest in connection with man's body found in tarp at SW Houston home

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Person of interest wanted in connection with body found in tarp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in a tarp inside a southwest Houston home early Tuesday morning.

The man was found behind the couch inside a home on 16502 Quail Prairie Drive about 1:40 a.m.

According to HPD, officers were asked to escort a resident, who is also a victim of a recent kidnapping, to the house.

When officers and the resident entered the home, they found a tarp, which appeared suspicious.

Officers opened the tarp and found a man, wrapped inside, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, has not been identified yet.

Investigators are now looking for 41-year-old Vannoy Jimenez.


While police say Jimenez is not charged or considered a suspect at this time, authorities want to talk to him because they believe he may have direct knowledge of what occurred.

Anyone with information on Jimenez's whereabouts or the case is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Officials shared a 2018 photo of Jimenez.



Earlier, police said that a woman had called to report that she was uncomfortable in her home and that it appeared to have been burglarized because her burglar bars were open.

HPD's Jimmy Dotson added there have been issues in the neighborhood within the last 24 hours that may have led up to the incident.



Just three minutes away from the address, another incident occurred Sunday night.

A 29-year-old was shot in the back on Quail Burg Lane near Quail Park in a drive-by. In that case, the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the shooter got away.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissouri citymysterious deathbody founddead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Body believed to be missing 5-year-old found in Boston-area woods
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News