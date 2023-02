Man found dead outside home in northeast Houston neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a home in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

Houston police said the man was found dead at 4000 Liberty Road around 8:10 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where officers were seen investigating.

Detectives were working to figure out what happened. It was unclear how or when the man died.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.