Body found in trunk in SW Houston suspected to have been there for days, HPD says

By
Body found in the trunk of parked car in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division continues its investigation after a body was found in the trunk of a parked vehicle in southwest Houston Friday evening.

The victim's body was found in the 4600 block of Wild Indigo Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said they believe the victim is a woman, but they said because the body's been there for several days, it's hard to tell.


The vehicle had been in the parking garage for days before someone told police they smelled a foul odor.

Police believe the body may have been in the vehicle for several days. No further details surrounding the victim's death, which was ruled a homicide, were released.

The video above is ABC13's initial report on the body's discovery.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
