Body found in trunk in SW Houston suspected to have been there for days, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division continues its investigation after a body was found in the trunk of a parked vehicle in southwest Houston Friday evening.The victim's body was found in the 4600 block of Wild Indigo Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.The vehicle had been in the parking garage for days before someone told police they smelled a foul odor.Police believe the body may have been in the vehicle for several days. No further details surrounding the victim's death, which was ruled a homicide, were released.